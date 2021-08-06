LETTER: A warning about children in hot cars

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I’m the mother of a 20-month-old former micro preemie. She came three months early weighing 1 lb. 14 oz., so she’s still catching up on milestones, like walking. As a result, she often gets mistaken for a baby, even though she’s strictly speaking a toddler. Whenever I let her do things that seem age-appropriate, like exploring outside our house, I get comments from complete strangers reprimanding me. For example, on several occasions, when she’s been crawling on the sidewalk near our house (with me following very closely to make sure she’s not picking up or touching anything dangerous or too dirty), I have people telling me off for letting her crawl around germs. I feel like they would never say something similar to a parent whose 20-month old was toddling next to them exploring outside. Is it unreasonable of me to get hurt (and sometimes angry) at these comments? I’m sure the people are well-intentioned, but I don’t know what they expect me to do: Carry my almost 2-year-old daughter everywhere or keep her confined to a stroller/the house until she can walk?