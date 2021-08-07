Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The HEPA Air Purifier That Makes a 'Massive Difference' in Air Quality Is on Sale for $45 with a Hidden Coupon

By Sanah Faroke
Posted by 
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Breathing in clean, fresh air is important — especially during allergy and wildfire season. While opening windows for summer heat relief might sound tempting, it could lead to inhaling both outdoor and indoor pollen, not to mention smoke in some areas, like in the Western United States. To help rid of tiny particles floating in the air, consider getting an air purifier that'll capture allergens and fumes, like the popular Levoit Desktop True HEPA Air Purifier that has over 5,400 five-star ratings and is just $45 with a hidden coupon.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

121K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Purifiers#Air Filters#Air Filtration#Orig#Amazon Com#Levoit Hepa#People S Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Electronicswjhl.com

Best air purifier for wildfire smoke

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When wildfire smoke gets into your home, it creates a serious and immediate threat to the health of your household. If you don’t have to evacuate, the most important thing you can do is create a clean space that keeps smoke levels to a minimum. An air purifier can then help keep the air you breathe as clean as possible.
ElectronicsWREG

The best air purifier under $100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An air purifier is an electronic device that removes potentially harmful contaminants from the air. Depending on the amount of time a person spends indoors, these contaminants can pose a health risk. Symptoms caused by air impurities range from a runny nose, sore throat or headaches to respiratory and heart problems, and they can be especially problematic for asthmatics and those with allergies.
Electronicscountryliving.com

The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Every Budget

A good air purifier can remove contaminants in your home's air such as bacteria, allergens, pollutants, and other germs you want to steer clear from. While it can be difficult to tell which one is the right one for you, we've got you covered. Check out the best air purifiers we've found.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

This Oscillating Tower Fan Can Blow Cold Air Up to 16 Feet — and It's 50% Off with a Hidden Coupon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Bringing down the temperature in your home is all about having the right cooling appliances by your side. You may initially think about getting a portable air conditioner, but if you're on a slight budget, a tower fan may be right up your alley. A cooling option that you should check out is the Trustech Oscillating Tower Fan that's "quiet and powerful," and is 50 percent off with a secret coupon on Amazon right now.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Helmet-Style Air Purifiers

The 'Airsafe' personal wearable air purifier is an effective piece of gear for those looking to enhance safety and peace of mind as they get back to their normal, everyday routine. The helmet works by being positioned over the head and utilized in either full or half-coverage mode to deliver just the right amount of protection required. The unit is paired with an air purifier and a HEPA filter that works to capture high percentages of viral pathogens, smoke, allergens and more.
ElectronicsHealthline

9 HEPA Air Purifiers and Brands for Every Room

A high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is a pleated device that can remove particles from surrounding air. A number of devices use these filters, such as air purifiers, which are designed to remove a host of particles and pollutants from the air in your home. There is no federal...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wearable Air Disinfection Purifiers

The Respiray Wearable Air Purifier is a health-focused solution that will work to enhance a person's sense of wellness when getting back to work and their everyday routine in the new normal. The device works by being positioned around the neck and will draw in air from the surrounding area to push it past the filtering system before dispersing it towards the user. This will work to eliminate 99% of the viruses and bacteria that could be lingering in the environment thanks to UV-C technology inside that will eradicate harmful pathogens.
ElectronicsCNET

This Ikea side table doubles as a smart air purifier

Swedish furniture store Ikea has dozens of side tables to choose from, but soon you'll be able to buy a side table that's also a smart air purifier. This October, Ikea will begin selling two Starkvind air purifiers, one disguised as a side table, the other just a regular standalone floor air purifier. The side table air purifier will cost $189 and the standalone model will cost $129, according to an earlier report from Engadget.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Starkvind: Ikea builds a table with an integrated air purifier

Ikea has introduced a new air purification system called Starkvind. It comes in two versions: The standard version, like the previous Förnuftig model, is reminiscent of a pedestal fan that can be placed on its two feet on the floor. The second version of the Starkvind is more exciting, in which the air filter system has been integrated into a small living room table.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

IKEA Debuts An Air Purifier That’s Also A Table

Sometimes before buying a new gadget, we have to think about whether or not our homes have the space for them, especially if you live in a small apartment. This means that sometimes we need to sacrifice the size of our TVs, choosing to use a soundbar instead of standing speakers, and so on.
Electronicscbs17

Dyson Hot and Cool air purifier review: Can it improve your indoor air quality?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You would never neglect vacuuming, washing the dishes or doing the laundry, but most people don’t even consider that the air inside of your home needs to be cleaned, too. According to the EPA, “the air within homes and other buildings can be more seriously polluted than the outdoor air in even the largest and most industrialized cities.”
RetailGear Patrol

This Discounted Dyson Air Purifier Is Great for Small Rooms

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. With air quality in all kinds of disarray across the country, allergy seasons spanning the entire year and pet hair covering our couches, one of the best investments you can make for your space is an air purifier. Better yet, you get a combination fan and purifier, like the Pure Cool Link desk fan from Dyson — a purifier that happens to be 25 percent off retail right now, saving you $100.
ElectronicsFast Company

Ikea just solved the biggest problem with air purifiers

Air purifiers have become remarkably desirable since COVID-19 hit, suddenly becoming an essential component to scrub our (surprisingly dirty!) indoor air. But there’s a problem. Where the heck do you put it?. Ikea has addressed this with its new Starkvind air purifier—an air purifier that’s also a side table. Priced...
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

Reviewing the Best HEPA Air Purifiers For Sale (and in Stock) Online

A year ago, if you thought about air purifiers at all, you probably filed them away in the “nice to have” category of your mind. Before the pandemic and all the recent environmental havoc that heatwaves and fires have caused, many people believed air purifiers were a waste of money and space. It really is wild how much has changed in so little time, because finding an air purifier that’s both in stock and available for purchase online is no easy task. A vicious wildfire season has blanketed much of the United States in a haze of pollutants, with air quality...
Electronicsobrienservice.com

Indoor Air Quality FAQ

While things like HEPA filters and air ionizers can remove many types of particulate air contaminants, both large and small, they are not often particularly effective against germs like the bacteria and viruses that are routinely floating around your house. UV germicidal lights, on the other hand, can be extremely effective and efficient at killing those germs.
IndustryArkansas Online

Covid, wildfires spell big air purifier sales

Between covid-19's airborne transmission and more recently choking smoke sent aloft by western wildfires -- some of which drifted thousands of miles to settle over East Coast cities -- the very air Americans breathe has gone from afterthought to worrisome threat. One sector that's managed to benefit from these dual...
ElectronicsThe Next Web

Light your room in a whole new way with these color-changing LED bulbs at about $7 each

TLDR: Change up the vibe in your room, save energy, and save money with this GoSund 75W LED Smart RGB Color Changing Light Bulbs package. If you’ve been quietly going about your business and hoping that the move away from the standard incandescent light bulb toward light-emitting diode (LED) models would somehow change course, we hate to break it to you, but…it’s not gonna happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy