The HEPA Air Purifier That Makes a 'Massive Difference' in Air Quality Is on Sale for $45 with a Hidden Coupon

A year ago, if you thought about air purifiers at all, you probably filed them away in the “nice to have” category of your mind. Before the pandemic and all the recent environmental havoc that heatwaves and fires have caused, many people believed air purifiers were a waste of money and space. It really is wild how much has changed in so little time, because finding an air purifier that’s both in stock and available for purchase online is no easy task. A vicious wildfire season has blanketed much of the United States in a haze of pollutants, with air quality...