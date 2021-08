So much for Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story. Less than three months after signing the former Panthers wide receiver, who was attempting to revive his NFL career as a tight end following a three-year hiatus, the Giants have released the former first-round pick. On Wednesday, Benjamin was seen leaving practice early on the first day of New York's training camp following what several reporters described as a lengthy and heated conversation with coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman. Now, he's off the depth chart before even kicking off a projected competition at tight end.