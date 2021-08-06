Nashville street circuit 'unlike any other place' - O'Ward
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the effects of a heavy earthquake, turn a few laps of the Music City Grand Prix’s Nashville street circuit in an IndyCar. “Man, it’s violent,” said Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, the first driver to crash on the new 2.2-mile layout. “Going into Turn 4, the bumps are very violent. I mean, you’re going through there and the wheel is like getting knocked out of your hands. It’s very unique. It’s unlike any other place we go to, for sure.”racer.com
Comments / 0