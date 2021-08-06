Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Nashville street circuit 'unlike any other place' - O'Ward

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever wanted to experience the effects of a heavy earthquake, turn a few laps of the Music City Grand Prix’s Nashville street circuit in an IndyCar. “Man, it’s violent,” said Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, the first driver to crash on the new 2.2-mile layout. “Going into Turn 4, the bumps are very violent. I mean, you’re going through there and the wheel is like getting knocked out of your hands. It’s very unique. It’s unlike any other place we go to, for sure.”

racer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Felix Rosenqvist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Circuit#Indycar Series#Arrow Mclaren Sp#Mexican#Indycar#Arrowmclarensp#Ntt Indycar Series#Indycar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: New manufacturer closer than we think?

NASCAR has shown that they planning for the future in all aspects of the sport, and it seems that they are not slowing down. The 2021 NASCAR season has seen quite a bit of change throughout the sport, not only in all three national series from a competition standpoint but in terms of the business aspect as a whole. The Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series have all seen new schedules with new tracks in new cities.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR’s biggest ‘secret’ for 2022 can finally be announced

The biggest “secret” of NASCAR silly season is all but official, with all the pieces in place. Now we just wait for the confirmation. If it wasn’t a done deal already, it certainly is now. Now all we have to do is wait for Brad Keselowski to be confirmed as not only a driver but a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing — actually, Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing — for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Motorsportsthecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s big news

Bubba Wallace has had a 2021 full of change. Over the winter, Wallace moved to a new team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and while they started out a bit rough and lacked a top 15 finish until race 13, his 23XI Racing Toyota scored a fifth place finish at Pocono and sits 20th in points.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Jimmie Johnson already considering NASCAR return?

Jimmie Johnson admitted that if the right opportunity arises, he could find himself back competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been done competing full-time in the Cup Series since he made his final start behind the wheel of the #48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway last November, retiring after 19 seasons with 83 race wins.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Is there a new ‘worst kept’ secret for 2022?

With Ross Chastain set to move to Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, is Kurt Busch’s destination a foregone conclusion?. Just over a month after announcing that they will be acquiring Chip Ganassi Racing after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Trackhouse Racing Team confirmed that Ross Chastain is set to join the team as their second driver next year.
MotorsportsFingerLakes1

NASCAR race car cost breakdown

At some point after watching NASCAR races, you may start fantasizing about getting behind the wheel of these lightning-fast automobiles and being a racer someday. However, you might be put off by the steep asking prices of these types of super-fast cars. So what should be your budget regarding stock cars for sale? In this article, we break down the cost of Auckland stock cars so you have a better idea of how much you should be armed with before you hit those oval tracks at the Daytona International Speedway.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

With the next IndyCar round, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, being held at a new venue in Nashville, the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver was asked if all his rivals’ unfamiliarity there would help to level the playing field for him. “I do feel like it could be helpful...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott issued major penalty after New Hampshire

Chase Elliott and the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team have been issued a major penalty following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott scored 32 points in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with finishes of third and sixth place in the first two stages and an 18th place finish in the race.
Motorsportsracer.com

Heavy crash for Johnson in Nashville warm-up

Jimmie Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing team will be busy ahead of today’s 5:30 p.m. ET start for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville after the open-wheel rookie crashed at nearly 175mph in morning warm-up. Charging across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, Johnson appeared to hit a large bump,...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Why 4 winners aren’t locked into the playoffs

There have been 13 different winners so far in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Only nine are locked into the playoffs. The possibility for more than 16 different winners in the 26-race 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season still exists, even with just four races remaining on the schedule.
Watkins Glen, NYNBC Sports

Kyle Larson apologizes; Christopher Bell leaves Glen frustrated

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson apologized, but Christopher Bell still left Watkins Glen International frustrated after their contact cost him a chance to win Sunday’s race. The incident happened on Lap 55 of the 90-lap race. Martin Truex Jr. led Bell and Larson as they raced down the frontstretch...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Here's the Real Reason Tony Stewart Is Learning Drag Racing

Tony Stewart says he has no personal agenda in drag racing, just curious about what fiancée Leah Pruett encounters in her form of motorsports. Pruett’s confidence that he would learn the right way is what convinced Stewart to get into the cockpit of a dragster. Stewart detail-oriented as he learns...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR finally has a different points leader

Nobody has more points than Denny Hamlin, but he is now joined at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with three regular season races remaining. Ever since the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season’s second race at the Daytona International Speedway road course back in February, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin has sat atop the point standings.
Motorsportsthefocus.news

The NASCAR road course ace looking to eclipse his new boss

Road course racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has traditionally been something left-field. Something thrown in to lightly salt the oval and short track heavy calendar. Upon the welcome return to Watkins Glen this weekend, the series’ resident road course specialist is aiming for a three-peat, and to move a step closer to equaling a record, held by his new boss..,

Comments / 0

Community Policy