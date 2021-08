With Tropical Storm Fred affecting areas of Florida, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Florida wants to remind landowners the Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWP) may be able to help if your area suffers damage from this or any other storms during this hurricane season. The program can relieve imminent hazards to life and property caused by floods, fires, windstorms and hurricanes. Aid may include financial and technical assistance to remove debris from streams, protect destabilized stream banks and establish cover on critically eroding lands, repair conservation practices and purchase flood plain easements.