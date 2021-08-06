Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

2 Capitol rioters are first to plead guilty to assaulting officers

By Newsy Staff
kshb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the insurrection. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Capitol Police#Federal Prosecutors#Protest Riot#The Justice Department#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

Another cop on duty during Capitol riot reportedly kills himself

A cop who was on duty when the US Capitol was stormed by an angry mob Jan. 6 has committed suicide — the third responding officer to take his own life, a report said Monday. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who joined the DC department in 2003, died last week, the agency announced.
Protestsfox26houston.com

UPS worker ‘gloated’ about role in US Capitol riot, DOJ says

WASHINGTON - A New Jersey man faces charges for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 after reportedly gloating to his co-workers at UPS, according to charging documents from the U.S. Department of Justice. Donald Smith faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Texas man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

A Texas man elbowed a bailiff who was attempting to handcuff him after the man was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective. Jurors deliberated about 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane, 40, of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against McKane, with the trial's punishment phase set to begin Tuesday afternoon.
POTUSCNBC

DEA agent arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The agent, Mark Sami Ibrahim, allegedly flashed his badge and a DEA-issued handgun during the riot. Authorities said he entered the restricted area...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Federal officer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who was on leave and planned to resign was arrested Tuesday for illegally entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, according to court filings. Why it matters: Mark Sami Ibrahim is the first federal law enforcement officer charged in connection to the insurrection. Details:...
Proteststennesseestar.com

Commentary: Officer Fanone’s Bodycam Video of Capitol 6 Riot Still Not Released

At least one federal judge handling several Capitol protest criminal cases is paying attention to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s show trial about the events of January 6. Judge Thomas Hogan, 83, who has served on the D.C. District Court for nearly 40 years, referred to public testimony given last week by four law enforcement officers while he scolded a husband and wife over their involvement in the protest.
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Cowboys for Trump Founder Offered Plea Deal in Capitol Riot Case

Federal prosecutors have offered Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin a plea agreement over charges that he illegally entered barricades during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The confidential agreement was offered to Griffin during discussions at a Monday court hearing in Washington, D.C., according to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge: Gun-Hoarding Capitol Rioter Must Stay in Jail Ahead of Trial

A Washington, D.C., district judge sent U.S. Capitol rioter and former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson back to jail Wednesday over a horde of weapons found at his home. “Robertson’s procurement of these dangerous weapons under the surrounding circumstances heightens the risk to public safety, despite the fact that he might have to lie on a federal form in order to take physical possession of them,” Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in his decision. “The Court finds that Robertson has failed to rebut the presumption that ... he will not pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community.” Prosecutors said Robertson, who was out on bail, had bought a variety of weapons since the attack despite a court order prohibiting Robertson from owning weapons. Robertson’s son Hunter told Cooper last week that one of the guns was actually his, but prosecutors said that contradicted what Hunter had previously told the FBI.

Comments / 4

Community Policy