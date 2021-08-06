Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wynne, AR

One dead, another wounded; three arrested in Wynne gunfight

By Stan Morris
neareport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Francis County man is dead and another wounded, following a gunfight that played out along West Mulberry Street in Wynne (Cross County) late Thursday afternoon. Wynne police officers found Daniel Smith, 31, of Forrest City about 5:45 PM lying next to a sport utility truck outside 321 Mulberry Street where he had died. Officers found Douglas Miller, 32, also of Forrest City, inside the truck. Miller was transported to a nearby hospital, treated, and later released.

neareport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wynne, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Forrest City, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Cross County, AR
City
Wynne, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gunfight#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy