One dead, another wounded; three arrested in Wynne gunfight

A St. Francis County man is dead and another wounded, following a gunfight that played out along West Mulberry Street in Wynne (Cross County) late Thursday afternoon. Wynne police officers found Daniel Smith, 31, of Forrest City about 5:45 PM lying next to a sport utility truck outside 321 Mulberry Street where he had died. Officers found Douglas Miller, 32, also of Forrest City, inside the truck. Miller was transported to a nearby hospital, treated, and later released.