The Hub is the centerpiece of a major, multiphase church campus redesign project. Allegheny Center Alliance Church held a “ground blessing” ceremony on Sunday, July 25 to make way for their “Community Hub.” The Hub will be the centerpiece of the church’s multiphase campus redesign project, which according to Lead Pastor Alan Hannah, aims to “meet the ministry needs of the next generation.” The building is expected to be completed and operational by September 2022.