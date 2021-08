BEDFORD, Ohio — Elyria Catholic and coach Brian Fox are not short of mobile quarterbacks and linebackers entering the 2021 high school football season. While the Panthers’ passing game takes a hit with the graduation of quarterback Steven Navalinsky and receiver Jaret Frantz, who is now at Ball State, the Panthers bring back Jack Kenneally (258 yards, two TDs on 13 receptions) to complement what should be a strong running game led by Levi Ellis (524 yards, four TDs) and Tavion Thomas. Brady Cook, who averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season, and Thomas Niederst entered the summer as leading candidates to take over at quarterback.