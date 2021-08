Joe Kennedy is a former congressman from Massachusetts. He is also a former legal aid volunteer and the co-founder of the Congressional Access to Legal Services Caucus. Rohan Pavuluri (@RPavuluri) is the CEO of Upsolve, a nonprofit that empowers low-income and working-class families to access their civil legal rights and achieve economic mobility. He's also a Board Director of the National Center for Access to Justice, a member of the Emerging Leaders Council of the Legal Services Corporation and a member of the Civil Justice for All Project of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion articles on CNN.