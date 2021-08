As of late, the GOP has been using Critical Race Theory, which is the analysis of how United States laws perpetuate systemic racism against Black Americans, primarily hypothesized in law school, as a red herring to fuel their base for the upcoming mid-term election season. School districts across the country and several GOP governors have signed legislation that bans Critical Race Theory from being taught in public and private schools. Principally this red herring discussion is an impotent one because Critical Race Theory is not a discipline that is currently a part of the fundamental formal general education. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a subject that third year law students are exposed to at a law university because it is congruent with American law.