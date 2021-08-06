Cancel
After successful soft opening, Fozzy's Bar & Grill to open to public Monday

By Alexander Willis
williamsonhomepage.com
Cover picture for the articleFozzy's Bar & Grill, a new sports bar in Spring Hill, saw more than 2,000 people attend its soft opening this week, with the bar set to open to the public on Monday, Aug. 9. While the sports bar has seen a number of delays in opening for business, things finally got underway during the first week of August where roughly 2,000 people participated in what the bar's owner, Nick Fosberg, called the bar's "VIP Program."

