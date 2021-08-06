Get your freak on at Fear Factory on Friday the 13th

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – If you’re superstitious and like a good scare, check out Fear Factory on Friday, August 13, 2021. Salt Lake City’s haunted attraction will open for a one-night special engagement prior to it’s official opening next month for the Halloween season. Since opening ten years ago, the Fear Factory has opened on every Friday the 13th to give fans the opportunity to face their greatest fears head on. The Fear Factory’s Friday the 13th events are a fan favorite for their unpredictability and heightened awareness of the superstitions around the date.