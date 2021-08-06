We need 'doers' in Washington, D.C.: Letter

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. In his book On the House: A Washington Memoir, former House speaker John Boehner captions a photo of him walking between then-VP Joe Biden and President Obama, writing, “I usually didn’t agree with either of these guys on policy, but they weren’t bad people. Photos like this didn’t endear me to some members of my party – most, really – but somebody had to be the adult in the room, find common ground, and get things done.”