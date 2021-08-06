Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

We need 'doers' in Washington, D.C.: Letter

By Jaci Smith
Globe Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Corbin has brought to light one of Iowa's issues: sending followers not doers to DC.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Austin, TXTexas Monthly

Inside the Texas Democratic Legislators’ Hectic Month in Washington, D.C.

State representative Carl Sherman sat in the last row of the private charter jet, brooding about having to miss celebrating his wedding anniversary for the first time in 34 years. He was bound for Washington, D.C., with 50 other Democratic legislators, making a risky, high-profile attempt to derail a voter-restriction bill they regarded as voter suppression. Without a quorum in the Texas House—which requires 100 of its 150 members to be present to conduct business—the Republican-led chamber would stand idle. Stay gone for 26 days, and the special legislative session, which Greg Abbott had convened in early July, would draw to a close.
Washington, DCAugusta Free Press

The best billboard locations in Washington, D.C.

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The capital of the United States of America, Washington, D.C., is also home to many iconic locations that draw international attention. It’s fair to say that Washington, D.C., is home to some of the most important places in the world. It’s also a great place to use outdoor advertising.
Newark, NJnjbmagazine.com

McCarter & English Expands Government Affairs Practice in Washington, D.C.

Newark-based McCarter & English, LLP announced that Michael J. Maitland, formerly the chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (NJ-1), will join the firm’s Government Affairs practice in Washington, D.C., as an advisor. “Mike is an integral part of the ongoing expansion of our government affairs capabilities,” said Guillermo...
Illinois Statereadthereporter.com

Illinois reader: Not enough adults in Washington, D.C.

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. In his book On the House: A Washington Memoir, former House speaker John Boehner captions a photo of him walking between then-VP Joe Biden and President Obama, writing, “I usually didn’t agree with either of these guys on policy, but they weren’t bad people. Photos like this didn’t endear me to some members of my party – most, really – but somebody had to be the adult in the room, find common ground, and get things done.”
Public HealthSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: We’re No. 1

I’m not talking the Olympics. I’m talking Florida and Texas and Arkansas and other “red states” when talking about new COVID-19 cases and deaths. Florida and Texas are 30% themselves, but the brilliant minds from the GOP are insisting on Americans’ rights and freedoms. Apparently, somewhere in the Constitution, our...
Politicshometownsource.com

Letter: A reassessment needed

After reading the letter to the editor “To what end?” I was left shaking my head. The perfect example of today’s problems. An uninformed portion of the population voting and making life and death decisions, that affect others, based on incorrect information. Please check the math or find a reliable resource on the Internet. His conclusion that Gov. Tim Walz overstepped his powers and acted in anything other than the best interest of all Minnesota citizens should change when he corrects his math.
Utah Stateutah.edu

University of Utah purchases historic property in Washington, D.C.

A five-story, classic-revival, brick building with a rich history in Washington, D.C., has a new owner. Thanks to the generosity of the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and the Kem and Carolyn Gardner family, the University of Utah has purchased the buildings at 1527 and 1529 18th Street NW from the Mathematical Association of America (MAA)—the property’s owner since 1978.
Washington, DCbloomberglaw.com

Washington, D.C., Mandates Masks as Virus Cases Rise in Capital

The mayor of Washington, D.C., on Thursday ordered all residents and visitors to wear masks indoors, the same day President. announced new protective measures for federal workers who make up a large portion of the city’s population. “People over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors regardless of...
EducationPine And Lakes News

Pine River-Backus students tour Washington, D.C.

Students from Pine River-Backus - along with their teacher, Lisa Toft - joined three other schools to tour Washington, D.C., with World Classroom Educational Travel. Along with their World Classroom guides, they were met in D.C. by a local expert who provided historical and human interest stories as the group visited key national monuments.
Washington, DCourcommunitynow.com

2 Houston-area congressmen arrested during protest in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds and U.S. Rep. Al Green were arrested Tuesday while protesting in Washington, D.C. They were protesting at the U.S. Capitol alongside Luci Baines Johnson (daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson), Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Texas pastors Bishop James Dixon and Dr. Freddie Haynes.
Washington StatePosted by
Lootpress

New River CTC president and staff meet with congressional delegation in Washington, D.C.

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver met with Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and Representative Carol Miller in Washington, D.C. last week. Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and the College Foundation Michael Green and Campus Director and Community Outreach Robby Queen also attended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy