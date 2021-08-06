Bills armed for future: Allen agrees on 6-year extension

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills secured their future at quarterback Friday, agreeing with Josh Allen on a six-year contract extension that locks him up through the 2028 season. The team announced the agreement shortly after their training camp session ended. It comes a few days after general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to get a deal done with the fourth-year star before the season or put talks off until next year.

NFLErie Times-News

Buffalo Bills sign QB Josh Allen to massive six-year contract extension

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the team's self-imposed deadline. Days after general manager Brandon Beane said the organization would set a cutoff on contract talks, the quarterback on Friday agreed to a six-year extension, the team announced. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract was worth $258 million with...
NFLBleacher Report

Josh Allen, Bills Agree to New 6-Year Contract Reportedly Worth $258M

After a breakout 2020 season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been rewarded with a long-term contract extension. The Bills announced Friday that Allen has agreed to a six-year deal that will keep him with the organization through the 2028 season. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Allen's contract extension includes $150...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bills star QB Josh Allen: Mitchell Trubisky 'has been awesome'

Josh Allen may be the shining star of the Buffalo Bills offense, but former Chicago Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is making a positive impact in the backup position as well. "Mitch has been awesome. He's quickly developed into one of my good friends," Allen complimented, via ESPN. "He comes...
NFL7220sports.com

Breathe Easy Bills Fans – Allen Signed His Extension With The Bills

Most Bills fans weren't too worried. Bills GM Branon Beane said that they would get a deal done...and the did. Allen signs 6 year extension with the Bills. The deal is good through 2028. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement today but there isn't any mention of how much it...
NFLkentuckysportsradio.com

Josh Allen is Ready to be Elite in 2021

One Josh Allen is on his way to becoming Scrooge McDuck diving into pools of money- $258 million worth of money to be exact. The other should be primed for quite the pay-day within the next couple of years despite a disappointing sophomore campaign. You don’t have to convince anyone...
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

Baker Mayfield shares thoughts on Bills QB Josh Allen receiving contract extension

Five quarterbacks heard their names called in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen were all top 10 picks in the draft while Lamar Jackson had to wait to pick 32 to hear his name called. Among the five quarterbacks selected, Mayfield, Allen and Jackson have had the most success, but only Allen has received a contract extension to date.
NFLaudacy.com

Barnwell: There's more risk to Josh Allen's new deal than most NFL contracts

The Buffalo Bills just made an incredible commitment to Josh Allen on Friday with the signing of his six-year contract extention worth $258 million. He’s going to receive the most guaranteed money in NFL history, and only one player, Patrick Mahomes, is slated to earn more on an annual average basis.
NFLchatsports.com

Josh Allen's Incredible, Inevitable Contract

It's hard to analyze the Josh Allen contract without thinking about the best-laid plans of mice, men, Eagles, and Rams. The most insightful thing I can say about Allen's six-year, $258-million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills is that it was inevitable. The Bills had little choice but to reset the quarterback market ASAP with Allen. "Waiting and seeing" if he built upon his 2020 success would leave the Bills betting against themselves: if Allen improved, they would owe him post-Patrick Mahomes bucks, while any money they would save if Allen fell back to earth this year would be cold comfort.
