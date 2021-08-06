Bills armed for future: Allen agrees on 6-year extension

It's hard to analyze the Josh Allen contract without thinking about the best-laid plans of mice, men, Eagles, and Rams. The most insightful thing I can say about Allen's six-year, $258-million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills is that it was inevitable. The Bills had little choice but to reset the quarterback market ASAP with Allen. "Waiting and seeing" if he built upon his 2020 success would leave the Bills betting against themselves: if Allen improved, they would owe him post-Patrick Mahomes bucks, while any money they would save if Allen fell back to earth this year would be cold comfort.