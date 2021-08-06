B&H Back to School sale features the latest M1 MacBook Air and more
Back to School deals are getting better. We have recently found a vast selection of Apple devices on sale at B&H. First up, we have the latest M1 MacBook Air getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM, which means you can grab yours for $899. If you want to double your storage space, you will have to go for the Gold color variant, as it’s the only one on sale, and you can get one for $1,099 with $100 savings, and the best part is that these prices are also being matched at Amazon.com.pocketnow.com
