B&H Back to School sale features the latest M1 MacBook Air and more

The latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB is currently available for $849.99 delivered from Amazon. Normally $999, you may save up to $249 in order to achieve a new all-time low that’s $50 lower than our previous mention. With the start of the school year approaching, now is the ideal moment to lock in Apple’s latest MacBook Air and see what all the excitement is about with its new M1 CPU. The main feature of the package is a 13-inch Retina display with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You’ll still get the lightweight design that so many of us have grown to love, but it’ll be even more streamlined thanks to the lack of an incorporated fan. To round off the bundle, there are two Thunderbolt connectors and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.