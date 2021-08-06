Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding has been reported west of St. Joseph across some rural state roads. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrenceburg, Loretto, St. Joseph, Westpoint and Iron City. This includes the following streams and drainages Crowson Creek including areas near Lawrenceburg, Dry Branch including areas near Fairview, Butler Creek, Little Buffalo River including Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area, Factory Creek, Shoal Creek including Iron City, Clax Branch including Loretto, Buffalo River including Henryville, Chisholm Creek including Westpoint, Bluewater Creek including St. Joseph and Brown Crossroads, Shoal Creek, Little Shoal Creek including Ethridge and Knob Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.8 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.