PEABODY (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is not going to change the mask guidance in Massachusetts right now, even as COVID cases rise, because he says the Commonwealth is in a “dramatically different place than many other states across this country.” Eight of 14 counties in Massachusetts are currently considered a high risk for coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker map. The other six are listed as a substantial risk. The CDC wants anyone in counties with high or substantial risk to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That means the CDC currently recommends everyone in Massachusetts...