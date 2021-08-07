New businesses eye the Pretzel City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two different buildings in Freeport that are vacated at the moment will soon be home to a new grocery store and self-storage unit. Mayor Jodi Miller confirms plans for changes to the old K-Mart at 1880 S. West Ave. and the former Shopko at 555 W South St. She says she’s excited about the possibilities, and that’s echoed from people around the community. Mayor Jodi Miller believes they will bring new life to the city.