Joseph Thomas “Tom” Novak, age 81, of Iberia, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home. He was born in Independence on July 21, 1940, son of the late John and Mildred (Hulaska) Novak. On Aug. 7, 1965, Tom was united in marriage to Juanita Perkins, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 27, 2017, Tom was united in marriage to Barbara (Longshore) Rothrock Williams, who survives at the home.