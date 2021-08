As of Aug. 3, much of the central part of Kansas is still rated as abnormally dry This past week’s heat should continue to intensify these dry conditions. Northwest Kansas ranges from abnormally dry to a small area of severe drought. The six to ten-day outlook (August 11 to 15) indicates above normal temperatures and normal to below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 13 to 19) indicates more of the same. This isn’t good news for the dryland soybean and milo crops and some late planted corn.