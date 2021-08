Standard summer will be served up through the 7-Day Forecast. As is common this time of year, forecast focus is on the tropics. The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Six remained below named storm status as of 4pm Tuesday. Just west of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea with maximum winds of 35mph, this system was moving west-northwest at 18mph. Six is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred over the next day or so. From there it system will scrape across the Caribbean Islands through the week, likely making additional strengthening slow. Intensity guidance (pictured left, below) mostly keeps the storm around tropical storm strength. An upper level ridge of high pressure centered over the Atlantic Ocean and the clockwise wind flow around it will cause the storm to move west-northwest and then more north-northwest over the next five days. Track guidance (pictured right, below) places this system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the weekend. It does not appear to pose a threat to the local area at this time. The current thinking is that this system will start to work northward near the peninsula of Florida as a tropical storm.