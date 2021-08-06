Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Eastern Illinois announces the addition of beach volleyball starting this spring

By Alex Wallner Daily News
Posted by 
Effingham Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 5 days ago

Beach volleyball is coming to Charleston.

The Eastern Illinois athletic department announced Friday morning, on the Panthers’ athletic website, that the school would be adding the sport for the spring season, making it the 21st sport at the university.

“We are excited about the addition of beach volleyball to our athletic department,” said Tom Michael, Eastern Illinois athletic director, in the announcement. “We have noticed that the programs that have incorporated beach volleyball have increased their success in indoor volleyball, as well. This is a great opportunity for our players to get a new college experience while enhancing their overall development as volleyball players. Beach volleyball continues to be an emerging sport at both the NCAA and OVC level, and we are happy to be part of that growth.”

Eastern Illinois becomes the first Division I school in Illinois and the seventh Ohio Valley Conference school to add beach volleyball, joining Morehead State, Chattanooga, UT Martin, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, and Eastern Kentucky.

Comments / 0

Effingham Daily News

Effingham Daily News

Effingham, IL
590
Followers
60
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Effingham Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
Charleston, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Volleyball Players#Eastern Illinois#Panthers#Ovc#Division I School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy