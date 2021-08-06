Eastern Illinois announces the addition of beach volleyball starting this spring

Beach volleyball is coming to Charleston.

The Eastern Illinois athletic department announced Friday morning, on the Panthers’ athletic website, that the school would be adding the sport for the spring season, making it the 21st sport at the university.

“We are excited about the addition of beach volleyball to our athletic department,” said Tom Michael, Eastern Illinois athletic director, in the announcement. “We have noticed that the programs that have incorporated beach volleyball have increased their success in indoor volleyball, as well. This is a great opportunity for our players to get a new college experience while enhancing their overall development as volleyball players. Beach volleyball continues to be an emerging sport at both the NCAA and OVC level, and we are happy to be part of that growth.”

Eastern Illinois becomes the first Division I school in Illinois and the seventh Ohio Valley Conference school to add beach volleyball, joining Morehead State, Chattanooga, UT Martin, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, and Eastern Kentucky.