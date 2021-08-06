Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, LA

Food distribution at Mt. Zion Church in Franklin on August 9

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahB85_0bKMpoUp00

The Wanda Hilliard Agency will be distributing food on Monday, August 9 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Franklin.

Wanda Hilliard Agency is a ministry, they say.

Food will be served around 12:30 P.M. at 307 2nd Street in Franklin, and the drive-thru distribution is from the Robertson Street to MLK to Second Street, according to their Facebook post .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Franklin, LA
Society
City
Franklin, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Charity#Mt Zion Church#The Wanda Hilliard Agency#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
New Iberia, LAPosted by
KATC News

History made in New Iberia with a catholic parish

A New Iberia church opened its family life center today with an official ribbon cutting. This history in the making comes after 30 years, the community tells KATC. Saint Edward Catholic Church will use the new Saint Katharine Drexel Family Life Center to widen its services.
Eunice, LAPosted by
KATC News

Blood drives scheduled for officer

Four blood drives are scheduled next week to support a Eunice Police Officer. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a two-day blood drive to help out on Monday and Tuesday, followed by two more drives hosted by the Eunice Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Beaullieu Dog Park set to close on Wednesday

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s PARC Department will close Beaullieu Dog Park, located at 411 W Bluebird Drive in Lafayette, beginning Wednesday, August 11. The Public Works Department will be completing drainage work, hydroseeding bare areas, and putting temporary fencing around the hydro seeded areas.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSS students will be able to ride city buses for free

Starting this weekend, LPSS students will be able to ride Lafayette City buses free of charge. LPSS says that beginning on Saturday, August 14, 2021, all LPSS students will be able to ride the Lafayette City bus free of charge with an LPSS ID. Students are being encouraged to use this transportation whether they are traveling to and from school, extracurricular activities, or even a job.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lake Charles councilwoman dies of COVID complications

A member of the Lake Charles City Council has died of covid, her family says. KPLC is reporting that Councilwoman Mary Morris died Sunday night. The councilwoman's family sent this statement to KPLC: “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night at St. Patrick Hospital from complications stemming from the coronavirus. As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers."
ReligionPosted by
KATC News

Governor plans fasting and prayer

Governor John Bel Edwards said he plans to pray and fast during lunch time for the next three days. In a Facebook post, the governor said he and First Lady Donna Edwards will be praying and fasting Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for all health care workes and those affected by COVID-19.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Back to school bash held at Heymann Park

A local organization hosted a back to school event today at Heymann Park. Each One Reach One Teach One hosted the second annual back to school supply drive, handing out school supplies to children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy