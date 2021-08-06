State police investigating deadly tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after a collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton Friday night, state police say. Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near the Cambridge Street Overpass shortly after 7 p.m. and upon their arrival found a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze wedged underneath the truck, according to the Massachusetts State Police.