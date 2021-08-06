Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Top Astro events for the US dollar in June

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly Review – “During the past month, the US Dollar Index stair-stepped it’s way to higher prices. The top Astro points for July are: 7/7 - AC Moon’s North Node 0 US Uranus; 7/9 AC – New Moon in Cancer; 7/9 – Jupiter Parallel Latitude US Moon;. 7/13 AC –...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#New Moon#July Review#Ac#Cancer#Full Moon Neptune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Looking for a Lifeline in PCE Inflation Data

US DOLLAR, FED, PCE INFLATION, AUD/USD – TALKING POINTS:. US Dollar steady despite Q2 GDP miss, risk-off cues from Amazon guidance. Commitment may be lacking before PCE data as the Fed outlook takes shape. AUD/USD may resume its downtrend if critical resistance near 0.74 is held. The US Dollar was...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Silver is pressured amid US dollar bulls

Silver is pressured by a resurfacing US dollar in the forex space. Fed expectations harden towards a hawkish bias in Fed speakers before NFP Friday. After losing 0.5% yesterday, the price of XAG/USD is shedding 0.22% in Asia, drifting from a high of $25.40 to a low of $25.31 and counting.
Businessactionforex.com

Pace Of US CPI Inflation To Test Dollar Bulls

While the Fed has distinctly stated that a potential shift in monetary tightening is strictly conditional on whether the US labor market will make significant progress, US CPI inflation figures could still be worth watching on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT. Forecasts are for a minor slowdown in July’s figures, which makes any deviations possible. An upside surprise could add pressure for monetary tightening as soon as September, providing more fuel to dollar bulls and vice versa.
Businesssandiegouniontribune.com

Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

CARACAS, Venezuela — Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. She often whips up arepas — traditional flat, round corn patties — with butter and cheese. But it’s hard to afford even...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Slips As US Numbers Miss Target

The retreat by the US dollar continued overnight, as US GDP and Initial Jobless Claims reinforced transitory inflation sentiment, flattening the US yield curve. The dollar index fell by 0.45% to 91.88, although delta-variant nerves in Asia has lifted it slightly higher to 91.96 this morning. Rallies should now be limited to 92.20, and the index will be eyeing its critical medium term pivot level at 91.50 next week. That is a clearly denoted support line and also the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMAs). Failure will signal further directional losses targeting 89.50.
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit ends higher versus US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today, which coincided with firmer Brent crude oil price, said an analyst. At 6pm, the local note rose to 4.2185/2215 versus the greenback from yesterday's close of 4.2240/2255. Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index rallies to one-and-half-week tops, beyond mid-92.00s

The USD strengthened across the board in reaction to the stellar July US monthly jobs data. The Fed tapering speculations pushed the US bond yields higher and remained supportive. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, shot to one-and-half-week tops, beyond mid-92.00s...
Businessinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index forecast for August 2021

The US dollar index erased the gains made in July this year. The index is reacting to the latest US Covid outbreak. We explain what to expect in August this month. The US dollar index (DXY) erased all gains made in July last week. The index started the month at $92.38 and then rose to a high of $93.20. It then ended the month at $92, which was 1.20% below the monthly high.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

FX: The US Dollar maintains its gains.

The US Dollar finished little changed overnight but is still holding on to all its gains this week. The dollar index edged 0.03% lower to 92.26, rising 0.11% to 92.36 in Asia today. The dollar index’s downside breakout point last week was at 92.60, and this is my initial resistance level. Support is distant at the 91.80 double bottom, followed by the more import 91.50 level, which is also the 100-day moving average. A firm payrolls number should see the greenback strengthen once again as the taper-nistas return to the fold. I suspect that more than a little risk-hedging buying has been supporting the US Dollar these last few days, and I expect that to continue into the US data.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US: Another inflation surprise to lift the dollar – MUFG

“Speculation had built up following the stronger NFP report for July that the Fed could announce QE taper plans as soon as at the September FOMC meeting and start the tapering process before the end of the year. A slower start and more gradual tapering plan would help to dampen US dollar strength in the near-term.”
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Looking for Direction

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar drifted a little bit lower against the Canadian dollar on Tuesday to reach down towards the previous uptrend line, sitting just above the psychologically and structurally important 1.25 handle. By pulling back the way we have, the market looks as if it is going to evaluate this major support level underneath, but the market has quite a bit to deal with right now, especially as the CPI numbers are coming into the picture on Wednesday.
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar In Command

The US Dollar rallies powerfully. Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls data put Fed tapering back in the middle of the dinner table, sending US yields and the US Dollar higher. The dollar index staged an impressive 0.57% rally, carving through resistance at 92.60 on the way to a 92.78 close. In Asia, the dollar index has crept slightly higher to 92.80. Activity in Asia will be much reduced in currency markets due to national holidays in Singapore and Japan.
Marketsinvesting.com

US Dollar has Strengthened Well

On Monday, EUR/USD looks stable near 1.1760 after sharp fluctuations last Friday. The USA published labor market statistics for July, and it was marvelous. The unemployment rate last month dropped to 5.4% from 5.9% previously, while the expected result was 5.7%. The NFP in July grew by 943 thousand, much higher than expected. Also, the NFP for June have been revised for better, to 938 thousand to 850 thousand.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Goodbye to Acapulco, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas: NASA warns that this is how Mexican beaches will sink

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. A new tool from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) makes it possible to predict how much sea level will rise due to the effects of climate change. The bad news is that the Mexican coastline could be swallowed up by the sea and iconic places like Los Cabos, Acapulco, Manzanillo and the entire Mexican Caribbean would be seriously affected.
Economyitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Calculator: How to Compute for $1200 Golden State Payment, Eligibility

A new stimulus check is coming out sometime in September! Approximately two-thirds of California residents should be eligible for these checks and could receive up to $1200. Many have been searching for their fourth stimulus check update from the federal government. Unfortunately, various factors lead to assumptions that it is a highly unlikely event. No budget was allocated or approved to be used as a fourth national stimulus check.
Industrysportswar.com

There's a lot of evidence building that the vaccines especially Pfizer

Aren't working as well against the Delta variant and/or losing efficacy. One of the reasons you have both Moderna and Pfizer pushing hard for booster shots. Israel, Iceland & UK data has been showing this for a few weeks and, while there aren't many US states reporting breakthrough cases in a easy to digest way, you can also see it in Utah and in some of the counties that have released data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy