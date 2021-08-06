Kentucky State Fair extends Early Bird tickets through midnight tonight
The Kentucky State Fair announced today that early bird ticket pricing would be extended until midnight tonight. Early bird tickets are $8 per person and include parking. The offer is available online via Ticketmaster and at participating Kroger stores. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle. The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.www.state-journal.com
