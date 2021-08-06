Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Fair extends Early Bird tickets through midnight tonight

By State Journal staff report
The State-Journal
 5 days ago

The Kentucky State Fair announced today that early bird ticket pricing would be extended until midnight tonight. Early bird tickets are $8 per person and include parking. The offer is available online via Ticketmaster and at participating Kroger stores. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle. The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

www.state-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Bird#Ticketmaster#The Kentucky State Fair#Kroger#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy