Seminole, OK

SSC holds extended office hours, fall semester begins August 16

Shawnee News-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the fall semester beginning Aug. 16, Seminole State College has extended its office hours to cater to prospective student schedules. Special extended office hours for admissions, financial aid, advising, testing, the business office and the bookstore will take place Monday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

