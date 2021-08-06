SSC holds extended office hours, fall semester begins August 16
With the fall semester beginning Aug. 16, Seminole State College has extended its office hours to cater to prospective student schedules. Special extended office hours for admissions, financial aid, advising, testing, the business office and the bookstore will take place Monday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.www.news-star.com
