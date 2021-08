The latest installment of the rivalry between the United States men’s national soccer team and Mexico takes place on Sunday night in Las Vegas when the two countries square off in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. Last time these two teams squared off was in the CONCACAF Nations League Final, where the U.S. won 3-2 in dramatic fashion thanks to a late penalty kick from Christian Pulisic in the 114th minute. In the semifinals of this tournament, the U.S. needed an 86th minute goal from Gyasi Zardes to knock off Qatar 1-0, while the Mexicans enter the final after defeating Canada 2-1 on a Hector Herrera penalty kick deep into stoppage time.