Military music wafted through the neighborhood before Post 81’s playoff game against Westfield Post 124 at Vets Field on Wednesday. “I’m an old military guy, you know that,” said Bill Phelps, who served in special forces during the Vietnam War. Phelps has been in charge of the local Legion team since 1985 and is one of three coaches to have over 100 wins, the others being Mike Kuchieski and Ted Telega.