FRUIT FROLIC: Library patrons pick up a few slices, then try their hands at unique art
The Tahlequah Public Library has been hosting a variety of events for children, teenagers, and adults, some virtually and some in person – and some are a little bit fruity. "Grab & Go: Fruit Slices Painting" enticed adult patrons on Friday, Aug. 6, to pick up supplies to make art. Nancy Edscorn offered a step-by-step video for participants to paint the "fruit slices art."www.tahlequahdailypress.com
