Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

FRUIT FROLIC: Library patrons pick up a few slices, then try their hands at unique art

By Keri Thornton kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tahlequah Public Library has been hosting a variety of events for children, teenagers, and adults, some virtually and some in person – and some are a little bit fruity. "Grab & Go: Fruit Slices Painting" enticed adult patrons on Friday, Aug. 6, to pick up supplies to make art. Nancy Edscorn offered a step-by-step video for participants to paint the "fruit slices art."

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Entertainment
City
Tahlequah, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Art#Frolic#Movies#Edscorn#Tpl#Creative Craft Corner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Library hosts free art camp for kids

The North Dakota Women’s Network and Youth Action Council through a partnership with the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is offering an art camp Aug. 2-5. Art Empowered: A Camp For Kids will focus on women who helped shape the art world despite all the challenges before them. Campers will learn about female artists and their art styles, and will be able to make their own projects in those styles.
Visual Artkidsactivitiesblog.com

Unique Rock Art Ideas to Inspire Kids

These rock ideas for kids are really fun and we hope they inspire kids of all ages to try making some unique rock art projects at home or in the classroom. Think of rocks like a blank canvas. The possibilities are endless! You also don’t necessarily need any paint to create a masterpiece. We have some fun rock ideas that you are going to love.
Posted by
Crystal Jackson

20 Autumn Reads to Pick Up at the Library

Every bookworm loves having a stack of books on standby just waiting to be read. I’m no exception to this rule. Just as soon as I’m nearly caught up on reading, I find myself adding to the pile. It never ends.
Artsmynews13.com

Main South Market offers up unique vintage items, local art

A Worcester coffee shop brought a vintage mini-market to Main South Sunday. Visitors could buy older, vintage items like clothing and crafts at New Tradition Company. It was also a chance for local vendors to set up shop and sell homemade jewelry and pottery. For some selling products Sunday, it was a chance to show off their hard work.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Black photographers showcase art at Central Library

Dozens of multisized photographs hung on the walls of an old camera shop on the south side of Chicago, but none of those photos impressed 17-year-old Lenny White. He had been to the shop many times but had no interest in photography until the day he saw a contact sheet — a small sheet of paper with a montage of film camera images.
Books & LiteratureStanly News & Press

THE LIBRARY LOOKOUT COLUMN: A few reads thanks to BookPage

If you’re like myself and the avid library users we adore, you’re always looking for your next great read. This month, I’d like to highlight a resource that is always available at your fingertips through your local public library, BookPage, and like most library resources, is free. We have copies...
Lakeville, MASouth Coast Today

Wildlife art retrospective exhibit at Lakeville Public Library

LAKEVILLE — The Great Ponds Gallery at the Lakeville Public Library, 4 Precinct St., is exhibiting the work of New Bedford’s Chip Davenport. Davenport, a birdwatcher, teacher, musician and wildlife artist, has put together a 20-year retrospective of his paintings of birds and other wildlife. Raised in southeastern Massachusetts, Davenport...
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Library seeks input from older patrons on art programming

Teton County Library plans to offer eight-week art courses for patrons ages 55 and older this fall and winter. The only problem is, it still needs to decide what to include. As part of the Wyoming Libraries' Creative Aging Project, the library will host courses on a variety of artistic mediums, and it would like people to fill out a survey to say what areas of focus would be most interesting. The survey can be found here.
Sylva, NCSmoky Mountain News

New art exhibit at Sylva library

Gayle Woody’s work is now on view through the end of August at the Rotunda Gallery, located in the Jackson County Public Library in downtown Sylva. Her BarkWood Studio is also a part of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails, a new initiative that highlights the rich cultural heritage of Western North Carolina.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Schack Arts Center patrons should decide merits of exhibit

Photographer Bob Fink is ever so correct in his comment that the Schack does …great things for our community and artists” (“Schack delays planned art show, says images are ‘inappropriate,’” The Herald, Aug. 5) However, Schack Arts Center’s hiring of a racial equity consultant who “says it works with governments...
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
Hulbert, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Library calls 'B' for back-to-school bingo

Several Hulbert students will return to school with bingo victories under their belts and new school supplies in their backpacks. Prizes for a recent Back to School Bingo event at the Hulbert Community Library were supplies to help prepare for upcoming classes. Cherokee Lowe, manager at the Hulbert branch, said only a few students participated in this year's event - the first public event in the library building since the COVID pandemic began.
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Plymouth Public Library Juried Arts & Crafts Festival

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Public Library Foundation announced its second annual Juried Arts & Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 on the Plymouth Public Library’s front lawn, 132 South St. This year, over 70 artisans representing more than 30 towns across the state will be present....
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

The Hands On! Art and History Day Camp

MARQUETTE, Mich – Making art is the focus of a Marquette County day camp this in August. The Hands On! Art and History Day Camp is for children ages 8 to 12 years old. The camp will be held the week of August 16 through the 20th at the Marquette Regional History Center.
Corning, NYNewsChannel 36

Retired art teacher launches unique art exhibit at 171 Cedar Arts

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY)-- A new art exhibit opened on Friday at 171 Cedar Arts featuring one hundred large vibrant portrait paintings. The artist is a retired art teacher with the Bath School District and Mansfield University. Daniel Roemmelt has come out of retirement after teaching art for four decades. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy