WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who returns her husband's stolen urn. Amaris Jones said she was at work on July 20 when she received a call from a friend that her south Wichita home was broken into. When Jones arrived she discovered that several items were missing or broken, and the urn containing her husband's ashes was missing.