Stanton firefighter killed in crash laid to rest

The funeral for a Stanton volunteer firefighter that was killed in a crash was held August 6.

Danny Ireton and Allan Carby were involved in an accident with a semi-truck on their way to a fire. Carby was injured in the crash, while Ireton did not make it.

Ireton's service was held at the Stanton High School Auditorium, while the funeral was helps at First Baptists Church Stanton Fellowship Hall.

Stanton Volunteer Fire Department lowered the flag at the station in honor for Ireton.