Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierce County, WA

Please stop the ride….

The Suburban Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA story from Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier. As a kid growing up in University Place, I loved going to the Puyallup Fair. Hobby Town, the Dairy Barn, the Pig Palace, scones, and exhibits – I loved all of it. I also liked the rides – at least most of them. Once, after visiting one too many food booths, I boarded the “Zipper” with my friends. If you are unfamiliar with this ride, it had three different rotation movements – all simultaneously! Not long after our ride started, I knew I was in trouble. I felt dizzy, disoriented, and queasy. I wanted to shout, “please stop the ride, I want to get off!” I didn’t panic, but closed my eyes, focused on breathing, and soon the ride came to an end – without me embarrassing myself!

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
University Place, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pierce County Executive#The Puyallup Fair#Hobby Town#Covid#Labor Industries#Ccb#Annex#Cdc#Communications#Summit Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy