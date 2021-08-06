A story from Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier. As a kid growing up in University Place, I loved going to the Puyallup Fair. Hobby Town, the Dairy Barn, the Pig Palace, scones, and exhibits – I loved all of it. I also liked the rides – at least most of them. Once, after visiting one too many food booths, I boarded the “Zipper” with my friends. If you are unfamiliar with this ride, it had three different rotation movements – all simultaneously! Not long after our ride started, I knew I was in trouble. I felt dizzy, disoriented, and queasy. I wanted to shout, “please stop the ride, I want to get off!” I didn’t panic, but closed my eyes, focused on breathing, and soon the ride came to an end – without me embarrassing myself!