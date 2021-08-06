Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pima County through 530 PM MST At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Santa Rosa, or 16 miles north of Sells, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ak Chin, No:ligk, Cababi, Comobabi, San Luis - Sells District and Rincon. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 92 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
