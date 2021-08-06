Cancel
Lagrange County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Steuben and eastern Lagrange Counties through 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Lagrange, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Angola. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 349 and 352. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 134 and 137. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

