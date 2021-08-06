Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln; Perkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Perkins and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 745 PM CDT/645 PM MDT/ At 658 PM CDT/558 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dickens, or 22 miles north of Hayes Center, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wallace, Wellfleet, Dickens and Somerset. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 55 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH