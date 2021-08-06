Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawes The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 556 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Chadron, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chadron, Chadron Airport and Chadron Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH