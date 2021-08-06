Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 556 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Poverty Creek. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sierra County, NM
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#17 14 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy