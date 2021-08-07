Cancel
Boise, ID

Grant money available for local water systems

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little is using grant money to help with local water projects.

The governor announced Friday he directed $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

They will administer planning grants to local communities.

“I’ve stated from the start that we would prioritize these federal relief funds for long-range investments that will benefit our grandchildren – the generation that will have to pay off the massive federal debt. Clean, reliable water sources are fundamental to the health and prosperity of Idaho citizens and businesses now and in the future,” Governor Little said. “Millions of dollars in new funding are available to local governments to significantly improve their water systems in the coming years but in order for them to access the funds, they need to start planning right now. These new planning grants help ensure communities across Idaho are in the best position possible to significantly upgrade the water systems we rely on.”

Governor Little will seek legislative approval next session to devote additional funds toward new water projects, but under US Treasury guidance, the projects must be completed by the end of 2026.

That means local governments need to get their required engineering reports done as quickly as possible.

