Vitruvian Salsa Night

Remember that classic moment from "Seinfeld" when Jerry and George are at the diner discussing condiments, and Jerry gives George his reasoning on why salsa has become such a popular choice? As Mr. Seinfeld explains it, it's "Because people like to say 'salsa'." And that's all fine and good when you're playing for laughs, but what, of course, is the real reason salsa is so popular? Because it's delicious. And if you think it's only purpose is for dipping those tortilla chips as you wait for the rest of your meal at your local Chili's (and yes, invariably filling up on said chips), then it's time to greatly expand your salsa horizons.