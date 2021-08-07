Cancel
Lifestyle

Vitruvian Salsa Night

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bring your dancing shoes to the Vitruvian Park's Amphitheater for LIVE Bands, DJ's, Salsa Lessons and Gourmet Food Trucks! Events take place on Saturday evenings in August; admission is free.

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

