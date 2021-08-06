Goshen Hospital Receives DICOE Designation From ACR
GOSHEN – The American College of Radiology (ACR) has renewed Goshen Hospital’s designation as a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence® (DICOE). The designation lasts for three years. Only two hospitals in Indiana have achieved this designation, the other one in Evansville. What it means to patients is the assurance they are receiving the highest quality, safety and care for imaging services, according to a news release from Goshen Hospital.timesuniononline.com
