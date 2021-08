“What if...?” It’s a powerful and thought-provoking question. It can be fun to look back on history and wonder about what could have been if things turned out differently. Even just a minor alteration could have created a new branch in reality, thus leading to some sort of multiverse. In honor of Marvel’s new show What If...? coming soon, I can’t help but start thinking about the different realities and outcomes that could have occurred had some things happened differently in Rockies’ history. So, without further ado, let’s take a short journey into the Rockies-Verse and ponder some questions!