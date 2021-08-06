8/6 Gamethread: Giants at Brewers

After taking three of four from Arizona, the Giants move on to face a real competitor in the form of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers are sitting at first place in the NL Central race, and are matched with the Dodgers for the second best team in the National League at the moment. So this should probably be a bit more of a challenge than the Diamondbacks, (not that they didn’t make it interesting at times), and possibly a preview of important games to come.