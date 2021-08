Malik Monk is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Monk was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, but was quickly crowded out of their backcourt by other additions. Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball have solidified themselves as Charlotte's backcourt moving forward, and after the Hornets surprisingly landed UConn guard James Bouknight at No. 11 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Monk became expendable. The Hornets did not make him a qualifying offer and he became an unrestricted free agent.