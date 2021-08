The death of a former Silver Lake man who died while serving time in the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City for child molestation was determined to be natural. According to LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson on Friday, Daniel Louvier, 38, died of an intracerebral hemorrhage associated with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and brain edema with herniation. Methamphetamine was a contributory factor in his death, she said.