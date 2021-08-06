Cancel
Cheekwood African American Cultural Family Celebration has something for everyone

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported here in the PRIDE on July 23, Cheekwood debuts its inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration on August 14 and 15, 2021, featuring a weekend of activities, highlighting both the visual and performing arts. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about Nashville’s esteemed William Edmondson, with special lectures and curator-led tours, enjoy music from local Black musicians, and sample tasty fare from local food trucks. There is an array of unique wellness programs that encompass the mind, body and spirit. This is in conjunction with the opening of “The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments, and Stonework” exhibition. We will present a complete overview of the exhibition next week.

