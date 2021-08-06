UVM Health Network releases statement on employee vaccinations
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Health Network issued a prepared statement Friday morning on employee COVID-19 vaccination requirements within the health system. The prepared statement from John Brumsted, MD, president and chief executive officer of the University of Vermont Health Network, cited the rise of COVID-19 cases in the North Country and in Vermont due to the highly contagious delta variant, as the basis for renewed emphasis on vaccinating the health network’s workforce.www.mymalonetelegram.com
