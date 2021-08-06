Vaccination numbers amongst high school sport participant age groups lag in county, Tribe, as fall season approaches
MALONE — In the midst of growing concerns worldwide surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant, data provided by area municipalities shows that vaccination percentages are below 50%, in Franklin County age groups that make up high school sports participants. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination database (https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/vaccine-demographic-data), 38% of Franklin County...www.mymalonetelegram.com
Comments / 4