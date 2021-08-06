Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

City celebrates Jacoby Olympic win with homecoming parade

By Sam McDavid
sewardjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of Seward turned out on Thursday for a parade honoring Lydia Jacoby, who returned home earlier this week having garnered worldwide acclaim for her gold and silver-winning Olympic performances in Tokyo last month. Visitors joined Sewardites along the streets of the parade route from Third Avenue to Fourth through downtown and along Ballaine, cheering on the conquering hero in a much-deserved homecoming reception.

www.sewardjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Swimming Pool#Alaska#Jacoby Olympic#Sewardites#Olympian
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy