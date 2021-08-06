City celebrates Jacoby Olympic win with homecoming parade
All of Seward turned out on Thursday for a parade honoring Lydia Jacoby, who returned home earlier this week having garnered worldwide acclaim for her gold and silver-winning Olympic performances in Tokyo last month. Visitors joined Sewardites along the streets of the parade route from Third Avenue to Fourth through downtown and along Ballaine, cheering on the conquering hero in a much-deserved homecoming reception.www.sewardjournal.com
